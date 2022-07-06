The Handbasket
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
The Jewishness of the July 4th mass shooting
What it's like to viscerally experience tragedy unfold.
Marisa Kabas
Jul 6
Share this post
The Jewishness of the July 4th mass shooting
thehandbasket.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
A thousand little funerals
The end of a years-long eulogy for Roe.
Marisa Kabas
Jun 25
Share this post
A thousand little funerals
thehandbasket.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From Denver with Love
Commentary on a new Rolling Stone feature about gun violence and toxic masculinity online
Marisa Kabas
Jun 21
Share this post
From Denver with Love
thehandbasket.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
On Being a Woman in Media
Felicia Sonmez, the Washington Post, and the slow march of progress.
Marisa Kabas
Jun 10
Share this post
On Being a Woman in Media
thehandbasket.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Introducing: The Handbasket!
This is The Handbasket, a newsletter to read on the bumpy ride to hell.
Marisa Kabas
Jun 9
Share this post
Introducing: The Handbasket!
thehandbasket.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2022 Marisa Kabas
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts