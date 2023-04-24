On the heels of his bone-chilling “Let’s Go, Me-ets!” video, George tweeted a photo of himself with prolific Mets podcaster Frank Fleming (AKA Frank the Tank) with the caption: “.@NJTank99 can now confirm that I am the 2nd BIGGEST Mets fan of all time! #NY03.” In the photo, Fleming—best known for his extreme anger at New Jersey Transit—stands next to George in front of a giant Barstool Sports logo and the two appear to be at the media company’s office.

We first learned George had something cooking at Barstool when, an hour before his own tweet, founder (and accused sexual predator) Dave Portnoy tweeted a video of George set up with headphones and podcast equipment. It turned out he was there to record an episode of Macrodosing hosted by Arian Foster and Eric Sollengber AKA PFT Commenter, one of the company’s more political shows. I listened to the entire interview and pulled out some highlights so you don’t have to…

Sollenberger asks Santos, “What are things like inside Congress? Like, how do the friendships and cliques separate and infighting and all that stuff? What’s been one thing that you’ve learned as a Congressperson about how DC works?”

The ever pithy lawmaker replies: “Have you ever watched ‘Mean Girls’? That’s Congress in a nutshell. There is a mean girl there—I’m not saying that’s me—but I’m like the Cady, the Lindsay Lohan just coming in kind of like ‘oh, wow. This is strange.’”

The fact that he thinks he’s the main character of Congress is incredibly telling!