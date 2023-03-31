Something really important happened around 5:30PM on Thursday, March 30th.

It was historic. Monumental. One of those moments where, when you’re old and gray, you’ll be able to recall exactly where you were when you learned of it.

Despite all the craziness that preceded it, it still caught you off guard. After you absorbed it, you simply couldn’t stop turning it over in your mind. You knew everything in your life would now fall into one of two categories: before or after this moment.

It was the moment you watched this: