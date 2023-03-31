What Santos was up to while Trump was getting indicted
The worst thing to happen to the Mets since Clemens threw the bat at Piazza.
Something really important happened around 5:30PM on Thursday, March 30th.
It was historic. Monumental. One of those moments where, when you’re old and gray, you’ll be able to recall exactly where you were when you learned of it.
Despite all the craziness that preceded it, it still caught you off guard. After you absorbed it, you simply couldn’t stop turning it over in your mind. You knew everything in your life would now fall into one of two categories: before or after this moment.
It was the moment you watched this:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Handbasket to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.