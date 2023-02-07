Yesterday we learned that George Santos would be bringing Long Island lawyer and former volunteer firefighter Michael Weinstock as his guest to President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening. It was a peculiar choice to begin with, given Weinstock is a Democrat who previously ran for Santos’ seat, and as I detailed in last night's newsletter, his questionable claims about participating in the rescue efforts at 9/11’s Ground Zero.

Weinstock is under the impression he was invited by Santos to raise awareness about “the issue of 9/11 responders receiving the health care that they need” because he suffers from medical challenges he says are a result of his rescue work, and is confident his message won’t be “sullied by George Santos.” (Nevermind the fact that Santos may be using him to troll people upset by the fact that he lied about his own mother surviving the World Trade Center attacks.)

The Handbasket has now learned what Weinstock really thinks about the man who invited him as a guest to the capitol. Screenshots from a private Facebook group called Hold George Santos Accountable shared exclusively with me show that Weinstock has posted multiple times over the last several weeks openly musing about legal trouble he feels Santos could face, the idea that Santos may have received “money from foreign actors,” how someone on Santos’ campaign “probably cooked the books,” and the fact that, in his opinion, “it is about to get messy.”