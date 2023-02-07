We’ve now reached the portion of the George Santos news cycle where it feels like a runaway train, and each new story is just another piece of luggage thrown atop the locomotive to hell. Let’s unpack these new suitcases.

Guest relations

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday evening in front of Congress, and each member gets to bring a guest. Typically they’ll bring someone to raise awareness about an issue or cause near and dear to them, or a person they feel is worthy of recognition. A 9/11 firefighter would fit in that category—but when the person bringing the firefighter lied about both of their parents surviving that same tragedy, the motive becomes a little less clear.

Yes, George is set to bring Michael Weinstock as his guest. Weinstock is a lawyer from Great Neck, Long Island who ran in the 2020 Democratic primary for Congress in the very district Santos now represents, and says he’s a former volunteer firefighter who helped out at Ground Zero.

Likely part of the reason Santos lied about having 9/11 ties is because he thought it would endear him to voters in a district that suffered many losses in the tragedy 21 years ago. And instead of shying away from the topic after his lies were revealed, Santos is once again leaning in. He befriended Weinstock, and has donated hundreds of dollars to his GoFundMe. But Santos may have dug himself into a deeper hole with this alliance.