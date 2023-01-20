Today was relatively quiet by Santos news standards, but there were still a few gems that devoted followers of the saga must know.

He said he was on Hannah Montana

There’s part of me that just wants to copy and paste this entire article, and honestly you should just read the whole thing. But long story short: Politico found a Wikipedia page for Anthony Devolder (one of Santos’ aliases) that confirmed my reporting about him dressing in drag as a younger man in Brazil.

The bio reads: “startted [sp] his ‘stage’ life at age 17 as an gay night club [sp] DRAG QUEEN and with that won sevral [sp] GAY ‘BEAUTY PAGENTS [sp].’”

Again, that’s great. Performing in drag is awesome. But that’s where the truth seems to end. Behold:

In the 2011 Wiki bio, the user Anthony Devolder sprinkles show business credits that ring similarly untrue. He describes his Hollywood career as taking off after a meeting with a producer of the 1996 blockbuster “Independence Day.” He name drops the director Steven Spielberg (he misspelled his last name as “Spilberg”), and claims to have started in “a few T.V shows and DISNEY Channel shows such as ‘the suite life of Zack and Cody” and the hit “Hanna[h] Montana.”

OK but who else thinks Steven Spilberg would make an excellent drag name?

He just wants that pension

A big question since George entered our collective consciousness is “why would he want to be in Congress anyway?” An interview with a former roommate potentially provides some clarity on this point.

Greg Morey—he of the stolen Burberry scarf—indicated to CBS News that Santos had his eyes on the Capitol a decade ago when they lived together, but not for particularly political reasons. “He told me once that, ‘If I can get elected to Congress for just one term, I’ll be set with a pension and health care for the rest of my life.’”

Is it out of the realm of possibility that Santos once said that? Absolutely not. Should we perhaps take it with a little grain of salt? Sure. But as TPM explains, if Santos did have this plan in mind, he [shockingly] didn’t know what he was talking about.

TPM explains: “Unfortunately for Santos, under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), a full pension is available to members 62 years of age only after 5 years of service, for members 50 years or older after 20 years of service or members of any age after 25 years of service.”

Foiled again, George! Anthony? Whatever.

Have a Santos-related tip? Email MKwrites4000@proton.me