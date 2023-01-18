I have nothing pithy to say because there’s simply too much George news. Go, go, gadget, go!

He basically killed a dog

Texts obtained by Jacqueline Sweet of Patch.com reveal George Santos (going by Anthony Devolder at the time) started a GoFundMe in 2016 to raise money for a disabled veteran’s dog who needed tumor surgery. But after the required $3,000 was raised, Santos became cagey about arranging the actual procedure, and eventually disappeared with the money.

The dog, Sapphire, never had her tumor removed and died shortly thereafter. Truly what is the deal with Republican men and dogs?

He actually got committee assignments

The fact remains that George is a sitting member of Congress, and when it came time to make committee assignments today, there was basically no choice but to seat him. It definitely had a “picked last in dodge ball” vibe, but Santos was assigned to the House Committee on Small Business and the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. What does he know about those things? Unclear. But it couldn’t be any less than Marjorie Taylor Green knows about homeland security.

His co-worker told him to GTFO

George’s day didn’t start so well: his fellow New York congressman Ritchie Torres (D) organized a press conference to call on his colleague from Long Island to resign.

Torres is working with a group called Concerned Citizens of NY-3 composed of people who live in the district and are upset they elected a sociopath. One speaker at the press conference said, “We deserve real representation, not a charlatan. Speaker McCarthy is insulting the 700,000 plus residents of this district by not pushing him out.”

In addition to the presser, Torres published an op-ed further calling out Santos. He writes:

As a native New Yorker who grew up in a public housing development across the street from Donald Trump’s gilded golf course, I know what it’s like to have the neighborhood you love hijacked by a man who is deceitful to the core. Now, as I begin my second term in Congress representing the good people of the Bronx, I find myself in an institution that I love hijacked by yet another liar, cheat and fraud.

His old company did work in the USSR

George’s former employer Harbor City Capital was previously charged for operating as a ponzi scheme and a Daily Beast story I shared yesterday confirmed ties to Andrew Intrater, cousin and money manager to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg and bigtime donor to the Santos campaign. But wait! There’s more!

The Beast reports today:

But a more thorough review of the 750 pages of exhibits the SEC filed reveals additional links to the ruins of the communist superstate, where Vekselberg and other elites snatched up freshly privatized state assets and built titanic fortunes. Many of these oligarchs became courtiers to President Vladimir Putin and faced Western sanctions after the first Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014, which left them desperately searching for ways to stash and retrieve capital overseas. There is no direct evidence Harbor City Capital assisted such people. But what is absolutely clear, from the court documents, is that Santos’ ex-employer paid an unnamed individual $426,000—in the form of deposits in the National Bank of Uzbekistan.

I’m sure there’s a perfectly logical explanation.

His former roommate is flabbergasted

Gregory Morey-Parker went on CNN Tuesday morning and talked about Santos stealing his Burberry scarf (among other things) when they lived together. He claims Santos “would go to bars with rolls of hundred dollar bills and, three days later, he would have no money” and, shockingly, exhibited “delusions of grandeur.”

“I kind of assumed he has made up about going to Baruch and NYU. But then I thought, well maybe I was wrong, you know, after the election because I’m sure the DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) and RNC (Republican National Committee) would’ve investigated him and at least his opponent would have done some opp (opposition) research.”

You thought wrong, Greg!

Have a Santos-related tip? Email MKwrites4000@proton.me