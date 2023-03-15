Is George running for reelection? Was he actually in the yacht brokering business? And why is he pushing bullshit about his own district from Project Veritas? Let’s dive in.

We’re gonna need a bigger boat

At this point we’ve kind of all figured that any of George’s claims of personal wealth or his past experience serving the wealthy and powerful as clients are complete lies, but today a story dropped that maybe proves there was some truth to one of his outrageous claims: brokering multi-million dollar yachts.

It turns out that he was involved in at least one major yacht sale between two people who were confirmed clients of his mysterious Devolder Organization and major donors to his 2022 campaign. Mayra Ruiz of Miami was looking to offload her 141-foot “superyacht” in August of last year, the New York Times reported Wednesday, and Santos connected her to Raymond Tantillo. The Long Island car dealership owner agreed to buy it for a cool $19 million.