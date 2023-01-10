George Santos wants us to know that he has “done nothing unethical.” You hear that? NOTHING. And he thinks the newly-weakened House Ethics Rules are “fantastic.” FANTASTIC. So for all you commoners hanging on every word about his eventual demise, Santos is digging in now that he’s a sitting congressman. But that doesn’t mean the stories will stop flowing—and since last night, a new wave has already hit.

Empire State drama

New York Democratic Congressmen Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres hand-delivered to their colleague George’s office Tuesday morning a copy of a letter they submitted to the House Ethics Committee. The six-page letter filed Tuesday by Goldman and Torres requests the committee investigate Santos “for violations of the Ethics in Government Act by failing to file timely, accurate, and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law,” and calls the disclosures Santos made throughout his campaign and since getting elected “sparse and perplexing.”

Put plainly, they want Santos to be investigated for being shady as hell.

You might recognize Goldman’s name from Trump’s first impeachment trial where he was lead counsel for the investigation. He himself is a freshman congressman looking to make big moves, and since he’s built his reputation on holding slimy liars to account, this feels on brand. Torres, now in his second term, has been an outspoken critic of Santos since his entire life story imploded, even introducing the Stop Another Non-Truthful Office Seeker (SANTOS) Act in late December.

Will the Starsky and Hutch of the Santos Patrol be successful? Given that the deliberative body in which they serve voted last night to gut its own ethics rules, the odds are slim to none.

National security threat?

Elsewhere in Congress, four other members have formed their own anti-Santos alliance in an effort to keep him from accessing sensitive information that could endanger national security. Congressman Pat Ryan—a US Army veteran who won a special election last summer and won reelection in November—and three other colleagues with backgrounds in national security submitted a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressing their concern over someone as dishonest as Santos being privy to classified intel.

Rep. Ryan, along with with Democratic members Seth Moulton, Chrissy Houlahan and Jeff Jackson, write:

As Members of Congress, we do not obtain security clearances through the standard process members of the public do. While Americans who require access to potentially sensitive information undergo extensive background checks, interviews, and a lengthy holistic review to receive a security clearance, Members of Congress do not. Instead, by nature of the trust of our constituents, we are deemed trustworthy enough to hold our positions, and, in turn, the classified information required to represent the American people we serve. Mr. Santos has exhibited, time and time again, that the American people cannot trust him, and the voters who once placed their trust in him were deceived. We cannot put our nation at risk by allowing Mr. Santos to sustain access to classified information or appointment to any Congressional Committee that may require this information.

Ryan also posted a video via Twitter explaining his concerns:

Watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) sent a letter Tuesday echoing similar concerns. The takeaway? Trust no Santos.

Hit refresh

If you’re here, it’s likely because you simply can’t get enough of the George Santos saga. But perhaps you’re not as well-versed as some of your terminally online friends, and could use a quick crash course in how we ended up with the Anna Delvey of politicians. Luckily, New York Magazine has compiled a pretty exhaustive list of all the things that we know Santos has lied about (so far), along with context for each. It’s worth revisiting even for the most dutiful followers of this political epic.

Have a Santos-related tip? Email MKwrites4000@proton.me