It’s officially George’s second calendar month in Congress! By now he probably knows where the nearest bathrooms are, and maybe has a favorite lunch spot, but what’s remained unchanged since day one is the non-stop flow of absurdity flowing out of his office and surrounding his life. Today is no exception.

Nancy Marks out, some other guy in

As chronicled in this newsletter, Santos campaign treasurer Nancy Marks has been a consistent target of suspicion. Marks is treasurer for at least 90 candidates, PACs and political groups, as well as various LLCs that are often paid by the candidates and PACs she works for. And after she failed to show up last week for the library board meeting where she’s a trustee and didn’t answer the door at her home, it became obvious she was aware she might be in trouble. So it wasn’t a shock to learn on Tuesday via an FEC filing that Marks submitted her resignation as Santos campaign treasurer.