As a seasoned Santos connoisseur, I noticed a bit of a lull in the pace at which stories about Long Island’s most famous congressman were flowing out. But today was a quintessential Santos news day, with multiple stories dropping related to hot topics like credit card fraud, a possible green card marriage and shady fundraising. Georgie porgy can’t be stopped.

Cross-country, international fraud

You might be wondering what the April 17, 2017 arrest of a Brazilian man named Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha has to do with George. After using a credit card skimming device at a Chase in Seattle, Trelha was detained and eventually deported to Brazil, but in the midst of the investigation, George was questioned by Washington state law enforcement.

Per a new report by CBS News, detectives “found an empty FedEx package with a sender address in Winter Park, Florida,” in Trelha’s car. “The address was one of George Santos' former residences.” Well, I’ll be a monkey’s uncle.