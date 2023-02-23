George has been quiet. Too quiet. He’s only tweeted a couple of times in the last week, and his heart doesn’t really seem in it. Maybe it’s because he’s not getting enough attention. Or perhaps the Congressional honeymoon has ended. Or maybe it’s just that his lies have officially become normalized, and he really no longer has to defend himself.

Even earlier this week when an absolute disaster of an interview with disgraced British TV personality Piers Morgan dropped, the response was lackluster (well, not from me) and George seemed somewhat defeated in his attempts to clarify or explain away any of the exceedingly dumb shit he said in the past.

Is he bored with the game, or is the game bored with him?