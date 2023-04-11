I just started using Substack Notes which is the platform’s newest feature for chit-chatting and shorter posts. I’m still figuring out how it all works, but would love for you to join me there!

As far as I can tell, it’s super easy to use—definitely the best alternative to Twitter I’ve used so far. I know I literally told y’all yesterday to start using Substack Chat, but the Notes feature was made public just this morning! Hope to see and chat with you there. (And yes, I’m already posting about George.)

Here are some instructions and FAQs via Substack to get you started on Notes:

Notes is a new space on Substack for us to share links, short posts, quotes, photos, and more. I plan to use it for things that don’t fit in the newsletter, like work-in-progress or quick questions.

How to join

Head to substack.com/notes or find the “Notes” tab in the Substack app. As a subscriber to The Handbasket, you’ll automatically see my notes. Feel free to like, reply, or share them around!

You can also share notes of your own. I hope this becomes a space where every reader of The Handbasket can share thoughts, ideas, and interesting quotes from the things we're reading on Substack and beyond.

If you encounter any issues, you can always refer to the Notes FAQ for assistance. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Go to Notes