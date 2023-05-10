George Santos is officially in custody on Long Island.

He’s been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Sources say he’s due to appear in court this afternoon. I’m en route to the court house on Long Island and will be posting updates on Substack Notes and on Twitter (@marisakabas2).

Hard to believe it finally happened. Especially gratifying for those of us who have been following along since day one. I’ll be sending out a full recap later today!

-Marisa